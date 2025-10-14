Texas State University professor speaks after being fired for second time

The Brief A Texas State University professor was fired for a second time Dr. Tom Alter was first fired on Sept. 10 after the university accused Alter of inciting political violence Dr. Alter plans to go through with his plea deal as well as his lawsuit against Texas State



A Texas State University professor was fired again for a second time on Monday.

The backstory:

Dr. Tom Alter received a termination letter from University President Kelly Damphousse, notifying him that his last day would be October 13.

The letter of termination comes after a long back and forth between the two parties over the issue of free speech.

The former tenured professor was first fired on Sept. 10, after a video surfaced of him speaking at a socialism conference outside of work. The university accused Alter of inciting political violence and calling for the overthrow of the U.S. government, something which Alter says was taken out of context.

"There's a proud tradition in America of civil disobedience and opposing unjust laws, and so that's what I was lauding," Dr. Alter said.

After his initial termination, Alter filed a lawsuit against Texas State, claiming his free speech was violated and that he was not given due process. He was even briefly re-instated on the payroll after a judge granted a temporary restraining order back on Sept. 26.

But Alter’s future with the university hinged on an October 6 hearing with University President Kelly Damphousse, one which left Alter feeling optimistic.

"I had hopes that it went well because I had a chance to present my side, explain the meaning of different terms and different phrases that were expressed," says Alter.

Damphousse told Alter he would notify him of a decision by the following Friday, but it wasn’t until Monday when Alter was notified of his termination.

"We've been on pins and needles waiting. I mean, what is our future? I mean, will we be able to still be employed at Texas State? It was just an agonizing weekend for myself and my family," Alter said.

The announcement of Alter’s second termination has drawn criticism from many, including some Texas State students who feel they may be losing trust in their own school.

"I’m going to be graduating here pretty soon, and I was thinking of getting my master’s degree here. Not anymore, not after this," said Elizabeth Edwards, a student at Texas State.

"If our campus can’t get our issues together, I do not want to be a representative of our campus," said Raegan Whitenack, another Texas State student.

What's next:

The university’s termination letter says Alter has three days to file an appeal with the Board of Regents.

Alter said he intends to go through with his plea deal as well as his lawsuit against Texas State.

"Texas State means a lot to me and that's why this has been so wrenching. We have truth on our side and history itself. I mean, so we are we're confident going forward," says Alter.