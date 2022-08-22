VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas.

Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening.

According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal Creek Saloon, was closed due to water over the roadway.

According to FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco, in less than an hour, Shoal Creek went from 0 to ~6,000 CFS.

That's equivalent to going from less than six inches to 16 feet deep.

FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher says Shoal Creek hit its fourth-highest crest of all time at 16.37 feet.

