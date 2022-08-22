Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Shoal Creek
Aerial view of Shoal Creek flooding in downtown Austin

Shoal Creek flooded in downtown Austin, spilling over onto roads and into parking lots. Check out this aerial view shot from a downtown condo. (Video credit: Brian Rawson)

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas.

Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening.

According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal Creek Saloon, was closed due to water over the roadway.

Creeks, roadways flooded as storms roll through Central Texas

Much of the area remains under a Flood Watch. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has more details.

According to FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco, in less than an hour, Shoal Creek went from 0 to ~6,000 CFS. 

That's equivalent to going from less than six inches to 16 feet deep.

FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher says Shoal Creek hit its fourth-highest crest of all time at 16.37 feet.

