Texas teen kills 4 family members; claimed they were 'going to eat him', affidavit states

article

A Texas teenager accused of murdering four of his family members is behind bars.

Cesar Olalde, 18, is being held in the Bowie County Jail on a $10 million bond.

On May 23, police responded to calls of multiple people dead, and a barricaded person in Nash, about five-miles west of Texarkana.

When police entered the home, they found all four murder victims with gunshot wounds.

A co-worker of one of the victims was on scene attempting a welfare check before police arrived.

According to arrest paperwork, Olalde threatened this witness at gunpoint before they were able to escape. The witness told police Olalde said his motivation for killing his family was because they were "cannibals, and they were going to eat him."

While Olalde was barricaded, police say he called 9-1-1 dispatchers to admit multiple times he was the one who shot his family.