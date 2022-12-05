One of Texas' top 10 most wanted fugitives arrested in Austin

article

One of the state's most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Austin.

Investigators say Jaquille Carl Chefney, 25, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents on November 28.

Chefney has been wanted since February of this year on warrants for aggravated sexual assault and arson.

He was on probation for previous convictions of terroristic threat and aggravated robbery. And there was also a warrant for probation violation.

He had been considered armed and dangerous.