Texas gas prices hover near $4 following Memorial Day weekend

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The Brief The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Texas is hovering around $4 after Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Texas is $3.96. The average price for a gallon of gas is up $1.23 from last year.



Texas gas prices remain near $4 per gallon, but are on the decline from one week ago.

By the numbers:

Data from the American Automobile Association shows the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Texas is $3.96.

That price is down 3 cents from Tuesday and down 7 cents from a week ago. Gas prices in the Lone Star State are averaging 28 cents higher than one month ago and are up $1.23 from last year.

Big picture view:

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline sits at $4.49 as of Wednesday afternoon. That average is down 4 cents from Tuesday and down almost 10 cents from a week ago.

Gas prices nationally average 34 cents higher than one month ago and are up $1.28 from last year.

Gas prices hit 4-year high on Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend gas prices hit a four-year high, averaging $4.56 per gallon, according to AAA.

"Current prices are close to what drivers were paying four years ago, when the national average on Memorial Day was$4.61," AAA said in a release.

The $4.56 per gallon average was $1.38 higher than last year.

AAA said it doesn't expect prices to go down in the near future.

What they're saying:

"With gasoline demand on the rise and the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, pump prices are likely to remain elevated as the summer travel season gets underway," AAA said.