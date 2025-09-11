Lawmakers call for UT group's ban over controversial Trump piñata post

article

An anti-Trump social media post from a University of Texas at Austin student organization has some state lawmakers calling for consequences.

The Texas representatives are relating the post to Wednesday's fatal shooting of political commentator Charlie Kirk.

UT student org anti-Trump post

Photos from a Sept. 4 rally opposing President Donald Trump were posted to Instagram on Thursday afternoon by the austin.sds group.

The Students for a Democratic Society group noted in the caption that the rally was largely meant to protect immigrant students, protest deportations, and oppose the Trump administration in general.

The second-to-last photo in the post shows a person holding a piñata apparently depicting Trump's likeness upside down. The piñata's head is split open, and candy is spilled out onto the ground.

Reps want UT org removed

State Rep. Tom Oliverson (R-Cypress) reposted an X post by UT Young Conservatives, who noted that the Democratic org meets in a campus classroom.

The conservative group questioned why the school allowed "Communists" to use school resources. Oliverson posted his agreement.

"Disturbing and inappropriate," Oliverson's post reads. "For those searching for answers as to how we got to the horrific murder of Charlie Kirk, here is exhibit A. I call on @UTAustin to investigate this immediately, and if accurate, to officially ban this group from campus. #txlege #EnoughISEnough"

GOP Rep. Shelley Luther reposted Oliverson's post, calling for more extreme measures.

"Not just ban the group," Luther said. "EXPEL the students."

Rep. Mitch Little (R-Lewisville) also posted to X following the org's post, though without explicitly referencing the photos.

"Seeing state employees and student groups at state-funded schools dancing on Charlie Kirk's grave just makes me want to find whatever room the budget is in and start pulling out wires," Little said. "We have not taken one another seriously enough, but that's about to change."

Charlie Kirk fatally shot

While the controversial post is regarding an event that happened before Kirk's death, the timing of the post combined with Turning Point USA founder's relationship to the GOP's leaders caught the eyes of conservatives online.

The conservative activist was shot and killed at Utah Valley University during the first stop of his American Comeback Tour on Wednesday afternoon.

Who is Charlie Kirk?

Turning Point was founded in suburban Chicago in 2012 by Kirk, then 18, and William Montgomery, a tea party activist, to proselytize on college campuses for low taxes and limited government.

Kirk appeared alongside Trump on stage at political events, and was also a frequent commentator on Fox News, CNBC, and FOX Business News. He was the youngest speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Kirk played a major role in Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. He was credited with turning out the younger vote for Trump.