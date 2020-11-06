Texas Veterans Legal Aid Week offering free legal help to veterans

Texas veterans can get free legal services during a statewide effort in honor of Veteran's Day. Texas Veterans Legal Aid Week will be held November 9-13 and veterans are invited to participate virtually this year.

The event is coordinated by the Texas Access to Justice Foundation and legal aid programs across the state, the Texas Legal Aid Veterans Coalition.

During the week of November 9-13, legal aid programs, local bar associations, law schools, and pro bono private lawyers will provide civil legal services for qualified Texas veterans. A full list of virtual clinics and events throughout the state can be found here.

“As the pandemic continues to impact Texas communities, our veterans need us now more than ever,” said Betty Balli Torres, executive director of the Texas Access to Justice Foundation said in a news release. “We are grateful for the Texas legislature for its continued funding of legal services that help our veterans improve their lives and the wellbeing of their families.”

The Texas Access to Justice Foundation is the largest state-based funding source for the provision of civil legal aid in Texas. It provided $3.3 million in grants last year to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide free legal services to veterans. Get more information about the organization here.

Each year legal aid organizations provide free legal services to more than 8,000 Texas veterans. Legal aid organizations and pro bono lawyers are able to provide legal representation to veterans with civil legal problems, including denial of critical medical care, problems receiving benefits, and more.

