Texas VFW holds memorial service for WWII pilot from Georgetown

The Brief A WWII pilot from Georgetown, missing in action for 82 years, was finally laid to rest. First Lt. Charles W. McCook was killed when his B-25C Mitchell crashed in Burma in 1943. His remains were identified using DNA analysis and other scientific methods.



After being declared missing in action for 82 years, the remains of First Lieutenant Charles W. McCook, a World War II pilot killed in action over Burma at the age of 23, were finally returned to his home of Georgetown Saturday morning.

WWII pilot memorial

The Texas VFW organized a funeral at the IOOF Cemetery in Georgetown to honor the life of the fallen pilot.

Commander of Texas VFW District 29 Casey Wade spoke to FOX 7 about the memorial service.

Memorial service

What they're saying:

"We never leave anyone behind," Wade said. "We’re here to honor a service member who was lost overseas who’s been found and accounted for and finally brought him to be laid to rest in his hometown."

Lt. McCook, known to his friends and family as ‘Woody’, was the pilot of a B-25C Mitchell.

On his final mission in 1943, his aircraft went down, killing him and three others.

Sergeant John Boyd – a crewmember who survived – credited McCook with saving his life.

To honor McCook’s life, VFW Post 8587 held graveside services with full military honors – including a motorcycle procession and a missing man formation flyover to pay tribute.

"It’s bringing everyone together to honor the sacrifice of our service members present, past, and hopefully in the future to understand that there are some who live by selfless service," Wade said.

At last, a hero’s welcome for one of Georgetown’s bravest.

"Their memories are not forgotten," Wade said. "We can’t lose those memories."