Texas weather: Austin Energy sends crews to Houston to help with storm recovery

Austin Energy is sending crews to Houston to help with recovery after a recent storm.

According to Austin Energy, they are sending 21 lineworkers and support personnel to Houston to help with restoration efforts. The storms left more than a million people without power.

The team will leave on Saturday, May 18 at 6 a.m. with bucket trucks and support vehicles to help restore power to affected communities. The team is also prepared to stay in Houston for up to two weeks.

According to Houston's mayor, John Whitmire, at least four people were killed during the storm on Thursday.

"Providing mutual aid in natural disasters is a tradition among public utilities and this will offer tremendous training opportunities for our crews," said Elton Richards, Austin Energy Vice President of Electric System Field Operations. "I am honored to work with such caring individuals who work not only on behalf of the Austin community but are also willing to help others in need."