Texas weather: City of Boerne crews respond to 36 high-water calls amid flooding

The Brief Heavy rain fell across the City of Boerne and across Kendall County The city had responded to 36 high-water calls, including water rescues and one boat rescue at Hearff Road and River Road The city of Boerne has issued a disaster declaration due to the severe weather. The city is also requesting additional resources from the state after the flooding.



A flash flood emergency was in effect for southern Kendall County, including the City of Boerne on Wednesday.

That was the highest-level threat, and the county is not out of the woods just yet, with more rain in the forecast.

The backstory:

The heavy rain fell across Boerne and across Kendall County. Hearff and River Road, the busiest intersection in town, was completely underwater as a result.

As of late Wednesday, July 15, the city had responded to 36 high-water calls, including water rescues and one boat rescue at Hearff Road and River Road.

Some businesses along River Road were forced to close as the flooding rose from Cibolo Creek to their patios.

If you live along any creeks or streams in the City of Boerne, officials say you need to be prepared to evacuate as the water levels continue to rise across the city.

Around 2:30 p.m. on July 15, water levels began to recede along several areas of creeks and streams, allowing some roadways to reopen. But with more rainfall in the forecast, the water levels could rise more.

Why you should care:

Street crews are still out, and officers are assessing the road damage.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Additional support is also coming from the state to conduct rescues across the area.

The city of Boerne has issued a disaster declaration due to the severe weather. The city is also requesting additional resources from the state after the flooding.

The city will continue to provide updates on my Boernenews.com have the latest news and their social media.

Local perspective:

FOX 7 Austin caught up with Boerne residents on Wednesday.

"It’s never been like this before. We’ve never had a catastrophe in Boerne, we’ve had droughts and such, but Boerne Lake is at its capacity and that’s crazy, so this is just not normal for us. We get a little rain, but it just dissipated," said Carolina Garcia, Boerne resident.

"Late tonight and into Thursday morning we expect a redevelopment of showers and storms. Some of these will be in the same areas that have gotten hit the past few nights. And those additional showers and storms that redevelop have the potential to produce additional flash flooding," said Jason Ruben, Warning Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.