Texas weather: How to file insurance claims after severe weather damage

As we enter May, severe storms are now heading into Central Texas Texans may have some weather damage this month If you are filing an insurance claim, here is what you should do



As storms come through Central Texas, you may have some weather damage.

If you're filing an insurance claim, be sure you are safe first, then document everything.

How to report weather damage

What they're saying:

"If there are other claims, it might be busy, but you want to get there as soon as possible. Then make any kind of small repairs," Rich Johnson, director of communications and public affairs at the Insurance Council of Texas, said.

You can report damage online to help emergency management teams track damage.

You can also sign up for emergency alerts here.

If you do need repairs, beware of red flags from contractors.

"When we see storms like this, we see a lot of fraudulent contractors coming from in and out of town, so you just want to watch those things," Johnson said.

Check to make sure they're insured and bonded. It doesn't hurt to get a couple of cost estimates.

"You want to get somebody who is recommended by friends and family, they have a good rating online, they have good reviews, somebody that's trusted, somebody that's local," Johnson said. "If they start asking saying, 'hey, you know, we'll waive your deductible. You don't have to pay your deductible. Don't worry about that.' That is a huge red flag."

Whether it's tornado damage or hail, it's the same insurance process. Remember flood insurance is not in your homeowners' policy. It has to be bought separately.

With another round of rain expected Friday evening, watch for water on the roads and low water crossings. Turn around, don't drown.

No matter where you are, be prepared to protect your home this storm season. Johnson says about 60 percent of flooded homes happen in non-flood zones.

"We may see more rain, flooding, wind, and hail over the next couple of months. This is a really good time to look at your insurance policies and take a home inventory," he said.