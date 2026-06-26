Texas weather: Rainy, wet June creates ideal conditions for pests

The Brief This has been the wettest June in the Austin area since 2015, with 6.5 inches of rain Standing water is creating the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes A Williamson County mosquito trap tested positive for West Nile virus this week



It has been one of the wettest months Central Texas has seen in years, and all that rain is creating ideal conditions for pests.

Doctors are warning residents to take precautions.

What they're saying:

This has been the wettest June in the Austin area since 2015. This month totaled 6.5 inches of rain. Normally, we see a little more than 3 inches.

All that rain is leaving behind more than just green lawns. Standing water across Central Texas is creating the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

This week, the Williamson County and Cities Health District announced the first mosquitoes of the season to test positive for West Nile Virus found in a trap near Geneva Park in Georgetown. No human cases have been reported so far.

"This is going to be a particularly rough year, I think, for mosquitoes and ticks and frankly, other insects in Central Texas," NormanMD Medical Director Dr. Jake Childers said.

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What you can do:

Dr. Childers said the risk to most people remains low, but awareness is important.

"Specifically with regard to mosquitoes, the things that we would see routinely or more routinely would be West Nile virus. It's not common, but it does happen in Central, Texas," Dr. Childers said.

Mosquitoes aren’t the only concern. The same humid conditions helping mosquitoes thrive can also extend the lifespan of ticks.

"From a tick standpoint, we see Rocky Mountain spotted fever from time to time. There's not a lot of Lyme disease in Texas. It's something between 50 and 100 cases per year and a lot of those are people who've come into Texas after having acquired Lyme Disease somewhere else, usually the Northeast," Dr. Childers said.

If someone does become infected by either, Dr. Childers said, some of the symptoms include: "fever and body aches are very common, headache is very common, so are kinds of fatigue and malaise and chills, also."

Health officials encourage residents to follow what is known as the three D’s of prevention:

Dump standing water Defend yourself with EPA-approved insect repellent Dress to protect exposed skin

If you do develop symptoms, it is important to contact your doctor.