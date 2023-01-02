Gov. Abbott activates state emergency resources ahead of storms

Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and flash flooding threats expected to impact parts of Texas on Jan. 2, and into the overnight hours.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a "marginal-to-enhanced risk of severe storms" in the eastern half of the state, with primary threats including damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has activated the following resources to support severe weather response operations across the state:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas Task Force Two — Urban Search and Rescue Team

TDEM has requested the following state agencies identify resources to place on standby for deployment if needed:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery agents

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat teams to support water rescue operations and helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Department of Transportation: High-profile vehicles

Texas National Guard: Transportation platoons and helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol helicopters with hoist capability

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Personnel to monitor drinking water, wastewater, and air quality

TDEM: Mass care coordination

Texans are encouraged to visit texasready.gov for details on being informed, making a plan, and building an emergency supply kit.