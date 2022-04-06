Texas will charter buses of undocumented immigrants to Washington D.C., Gov. Abbott says

Governor Greg Abbott took aim at President Biden as he announced new strategies for the border.

"The Biden administration's open border policies have led to a record number of illegal immigrants crossing the border into the United States," said Abbott.

With Title 42 ending in May, Governor Greg Abbott said beginning Wednesday, a multi-step plan will be put in place along the border.

Title 42 was originally put in place during the pandemic which allowed immigration authorities to turn away those seeking asylum at the border.

The first step is a zero tolerance, enhanced inspection for vehicles coming from Mexico into Texas.

"This is going to dramatically slow traffic from Mexico into Texas. It is a byproduct of cartels crossing the border from Mexico into Texas," said Abbott.

The next measure announced for the border was boat blockades, razor wire, and more lighting for commonly crossed areas along the Rio Grande.

Before he finished his press conference, Governor Abbott also announced they will charter buses to Washington D.C., for those who cross illegally into the state.

A press release clarified this will be voluntary. The operation will be overseen by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

"We are sending them to the United States capital where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border," said Abbott.

Progress Texas reacted to the governor's strategy. They are skeptical of this charter bus idea.

"The busing idea is just ridiculous on its face. I don't think they’ll ever really do it. I think he thinks it was a good soundbite. I don't think it's going to happen," said Progress Texas senior advisor Glen Smith.

Smith felt these announcements were mostly a grab for attention as the governor's election takes place later this year.

"It's always been a big show for Abbott. Basically all the money the taxpayers are spending has been photo avails for the governor and his pals, that's all it is. It's hundreds of millions of dollars so he can pose for pictures to use in his campaign," Smith said.

Smith said the governor should instead focus on working with Washington to create immigration police.

"I wish we could do the real things that make a difference instead of these you know showboats. You know, using boats along the river, boats aren't going to do a thing to help this problem except to give him pretty pictures to use and brag about and it would be a waste of money."

Governor Abbott said he will release more information on his border strategy next week.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Abbott: Texas will charter buses of undocumented immigrants to DC

Ted Cruz, John Cornyn and other GOP lawmakers call for Title 42 extension

COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23



___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter