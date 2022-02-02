Expand / Collapse search

AUS reports 100+ flight cancelations for Thursday, Feb. 3

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport reports 100+ flights have been canceled Thursday, Feb. 3 due to forecasted inclement weather.

According to AUS, if you have a scheduled flight, check your flight’s status before heading to the airport. 

Contact your airline or visit: content.abia.org:8080/webfids/

 If your flight is confirmed, please drive safely.

View the latest weather forecast here.

