Texas winter weather: ERCOT issues weather watch for Feb. 19-21

The Brief ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for Feb 19-21. ERCOT says that grid conditions are expected to be normal. A large portion of Texas will be under an Extreme Cold Watch, says the National Weather Service.



Ahead of winter weather this week in Texas, ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for Feb. 19-21.

What we know:

The watch has been issued due to forecasted extreme cold weather expected across the region, bringing higher electrical demand and a potential for lower reserves.

ERCOT says that grid conditions are expected to be normal, and it is monitoring weather conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid.

The agency is coordinating preparation efforts with the Texas Energy Reliability Council, the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, and other state agencies, as well as with market participants.

Weather forecast

Big picture view:

A large portion of the state will be under an Extreme Cold Watch from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning, says the National Weather Service.

The NWS says that portions of north and Central Texas might see "dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero," west central Texas is expected to see "dangerously cold wind chill readings dropping to near or below zero" and a portion of western Texas could see "dangerously cold wind chills as low as 4 below".

The NWS advises dressing in layers, including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you go outside, but remain indoors if possible. Residents should also cover and drip/drain their outdoor pipes and sprinkler systems, cover your plants and bring your pets indoors or ensure they have shelter that is warm and dry.

The NWS is also warning Texans to make sure they're using their portable heaters correctly and to not use generators or grills inside.

What you can do:

ERCOT is encouraging Texans to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) .

Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com and subscribe to ERCOT Emergency Alerts , which are not sent through TXANS notifications, and download the ERCOT mobile app for additional notifications: iOS | Android .

ERCOT also recommends reducing electric use during peak demand times. Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage .