Texas woman sentenced for arson of Washington church

The Brief Natasha Marie O'Dell, 38, from Temple, Texas, was sentenced to six years in prision for setting fire to a Washington church. Prosecutors said O'Dell was angry at churches and was visiting family in Washington when the 2023 fire happened. The fire caused an estimate $3.2 million in damages to the church.



A Temple, Texas, woman will spend six years in prison for setting fire to a church in Washington, the Department of Justice said.

Natasha Marie O'Dell, 38, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle on three felonies related to the arson of Seattle Laestadian Luthern Church in Snohomish County, Washington.

What they're saying:

"This offense was devastating and dangerous. Ms. O’Dell deliberately set fire to a church causing complete destruction," District Judge Jamal Whitehead said. "The scope of the destruction is staggering. You burned down the spiritual home of a congregation."

O'Dell pleaded guilty to arson, damage to religious property and obstruction of persons in the free exercise of religious beliefs.

According to the plea agreement, cell phone records, credit card records and surveillance video linked her to the August 25, 2023, fire in Maltby, Washington. Prosecutors said O'Dell was visiting relatives in the state.

O'Dell admitted to prosecutors that she told friends she was angry about churches and planned to burn a nearby church.

Prosecutors said she purchased lighters and gasoline from a gas station before taking a ride-share to the church where surveillance video shows her pouring the gasoline around the church before flames began to appear, and the video system stops working.

What they're saying:

"Ms. O’Dell acted with extreme disregard for community safety when she poured more than a gallon of gasoline on the church building and used a lighter to start the blaze," Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Miller said. "This conduct put anyone inside the church, the neighbors around the church, and the firefighters who responded in extreme danger. It is fortunate that only one firefighter suffered injuries."

The fire did an estimated $3.2 million in damages and has required the church to rent a nearby school to hold services.

The judge will decide on a restitution payment at a later date.