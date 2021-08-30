TEXSAR sends rescue boats to Louisiana following Hurricane Ida

Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) said they are going to help with rescue efforts in Louisiana as the state recovers from Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida, now a tropical storm pushing its way inland, made landfall on Sunday in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. mainland.

TEXSAR has deployed a team of 6 rescue boats, two high clearance vehicles, and 28 volunteers to aid in the aftermath of the hurricane. The volunteers will also work to determine additional needs in the area, according to TEXSAR.

The volunteers in the group are trained in rescue boat operations and flood and swift water rescue. Many of them were in the heart of Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath fulfilling rescues and navigating the unknown, according to TEXSAR.

"Although TEXSAR’s mission is Texas-centered, when a disaster strikes this close to home, without a doubt we will make ourselves available and do what we can to help our neighbors," Justin McInnis, the TEXSAR President, said in a press release.

TEXSAR encourages those affected to reach out to local emergency officials for immediate help. Local agencies are currently coordinating relief efforts through organizations like TEXSAR.

To support TEXSAR and its mission, donations can be made at www.texsar.org/give.

Other ways you can help victims of Hurricane Ida

Here are some of the various ways to help victims impacted by Hurricane Ida:

The American Red Cross, a nonprofit that responds to both small house fires to multi-state natural disasters, is seeking donations to help victims of Hurricane Ida. Click here to donate online or by calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

The Cajun Navy, a volunteer group that organizes search and rescue teams during disasters, has once again mobilized following Hurricane Ida’s destruction. Those interested can volunteer to help, click here to make a monetary donation or click here to donate supplies.

The Salvation Army provides food, drinks, shelter, emotional and spiritual support, and other emergency services to victims and rescue workers after hurricanes and other catastrophic events. Click here to make a donation to help with disaster relief, which can be selected specifically for Hurricane Ida in the drop-down menu.

Various animal organizations are helping to move animals out of harm’s way. The San Antonio Humane Society helped evacuate pets from the area ahead of the hurricane’s landfall. The Atlanta Humane Society dispatched a disaster response team to New Orleans and Gulfport, Mississippi, to assist the Louisiana SPCA and the Humane Society of South Mississippi in transporting shelter animals.

The Louisiana SPCA is asking for help with its post-storm response, as well as monetary donations.

World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by celebrity chef José Andrés that provides fresh meals to communities in the wake of disasters, has traveled to New Orleans following Hurricane Ida’s landfall. Those interested can make a donation to support the organization here.

