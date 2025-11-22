article

Thanksgiving is on Nov. 27 and for those who don't plan to cook this holiday, there are plenty of restaurants that will be open. Here's a look at what restaurants will be open and closed Thanksgiving Day. Hours may vary by location, so customers are encouraged to call restaurants to verify availability.



Thanksgiving is on Nov. 27 and while many people stay home and cook up a feast for the family, others may decide to save the time cooking and washing dishes and instead head out to eat.

For those who opt for the latter, here are the restaurants that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Local Austin-area restaurants open for Thanksgiving

Ruby Hotel & Bar in Round Rock

Open normal hours on Thanksgiving Day (8:00 am-10:00 pm)—and yes, happy hour will be served just like any other Thursday from 4-6pm.

Thanksgiving Day at Pins Mechanical

Pins Austin will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 5 p.m. to midnight, inviting guests to enjoy NFL Game Day on the big screens and signature cocktails at the bar. Guests are encouraged to bring their own meals and snacks as Pins is BYOF (bring your own food). The fun continues through the weekend, with doors opening early at noon on Black Friday and a special Small Business Saturday Austin Flea Market Pop-Up on November 29 from 12–6 p.m. in partnership with The Austin Flea. The event will feature over a dozen local vendors, makers, and artists, giving guests a chance to shop small, support Austin’s creative community, and enjoy a day of bowling, bites, and drinks.

Thanksgiving Day at Soupleaf Hot Pot

Soupleaf is a locally and family owned hot pot restaurant in north central Austin. Soupleaf will be open 11am to 10pm on Thanksgiving Day and is accepting reservations as well as walk-ins. Reservations are highly recommended, r eserve your table here .

Thanksgiving Day at Yamas

Gather around the table with your family at Yamas, a locally and family-run Greek restaurant in central Austin. Enjoy a specially crafted prix fixe dinner inspired by Greek flavors and holiday classics, featuring Homemade Cornbread, Greek Salad, Turkey with Herb Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes with Turkey Gravy, Garlic Parmesan Carrots, and Pumpkin Pie. Yamas will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 12pm to 9pm, serving their regular menu as well as their Thanksgiving prix fixe menu. Reservations are required. Make your reservation on OpenTable .

Reservations | Imagery (credit: Get Noticed Creative)

Join Corinne for a family-style Thanksgiving feast ($65 per person) served during lunch and dinner. From roasted turkey and seasonal sides to house-made desserts, it’s everything guests love about Thanksgiving, without the stress of cooking.

Reservations | Imagery (credit: JW Marriott)

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Dean’s specially crafted Thanksgiving menu ($70 per person), which offers an entree of 12oz prime rib, roasted heirloom baby carrots and Wagyu brioche stuffing, along with warm apple crisp for dessert. The regular dinner menu will also be served during holiday hours from 2 PM to 9 PM.

Reservations | Imagery (credit: Get Noticed Creative)

Corner’s Thanksgiving plate ($38 per person) features smoked turkey and turkey schnitzel with country gravy, gold Yukon mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, mushroom green bean casserole and cinnamon-roasted sweet potatoes. Guests can enhance their meal with house-made sides, including mac & cheese, cornbread and brussels sprouts. For dessert, enjoy the seasonal pumpkin tres leches cake.

Reservations | Imagery (credit: Get Noticed Creative)

Give thanks, coastal-style. Join Skipjack Oyster for a family-style Thanksgiving feast ($70 per adult, $35 per child) featuring a four-course menu including house-baked breads, herb-roasted turkey, porchetta, seasonal sidesand fall-inspired desserts, all served family-style. Guests can also elevate their meal with the Thanksgiving Seafood Plateau ($150) featuring jumbo shrimp, oysters, stone crab claws, tuna tartare, hamachi crudo and more.

Reservations | Imagery (credit: Get Noticed Creative)

Enjoy a traditional three-course Thanksgiving dinner ($80 per person) at Acre 4, featuring an autumn harvest salad, sliced turkey breast and dark meat, jalapeno cornbread stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes, broccolini, cranberry sauce, gravy, and, last but not least, caramel pecan pie, shortbread cookie and vanilla ice cream. Acre 41's a la carte menu will also be available.

BOA Steakhouse

Will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 12 noon until 8pm serving a delicious prix fixe for $95 per person. The classic menu (with lots of sides!) includes:

Butternut Squash Soup

Mixed Green Salad

Roast Turkey, Roast Prime Rib or Roast Filet of Salmon

Mashed Yams, Herb Roasted Potatoes

Brioche Stuffing

Honey Glazed Carrots

Green Beans

Smashed Broccoli

Pumpkin Pie or Derby Pie

Reservations can be made HERE and you can download images of the meal HERE

THANKSGIVING DINING @ DOMAIN NORTHSIDE

3120 Palm Way, Ste. 130 (Near The NORTHSIDE Lawn)

Thanksgiving Hours: 11am – 8pm. Chef's 3-course Thanksgiving Prix Fixe is available for just $49 for adults and $19 for kids. They will also offer a limited version of the regular menu.

Reservations are still available, but going quickly.

11801 Domain Blvd., Ste. 100

Thanksgiving Hours: 11am – 9pm. Dine in on Thursday, November 27th and enjoy a $49 Thanksgiving menu, $49 Caramelized Prime Rib (available from 4pm-9pm) or pre-order your choice of our Thanksgiving options for pick-up on Nov 26-27.

11800 Domain Blvd., Ste. 100 (across from Restoration Hardware)

Open on Thanksgiving during regular business hours, 11am-12am, full menu.

11500 Rock Rose Ave., Ste. 100

Open on Thanksgiving during regular business hours, 3pm – 2am, with full menu.

Their barbeque concept, LB’s BBQ, will be offering a smoked-with-love Thanksgiving meal available for pickup, which includes 1 whole smoked turkey, three sides (options include: mashed potatoes, borracho beans, cornbread dressing, jalapeno cream corn, or baked potato salad), peach cobbler, and a gallon of sweet tea. Orders must be placed by 11/24. Pick up on 11/26. Email lbbbqatx@gmail.com or call 512-658-0201 to place an order.

Offering: Thanksgiving Day Dine-in Menu — available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Prix Fixe

Open chains

Applebee’s

Select locations will be open, but hours may vary.

Arby’s

Most Arby’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but store hours may vary by location. Customers should double-check their nearest location.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins locations are locally owned and operated, so hours will vary by location.

Burger King

Hours vary by location. Customers should check the hours of their nearest Burger King location.

Boston Market

Restaurants will be open, and Boston Market is offering a Thanksgiving menu.

BRIO Tuscan Grille

Open and is offering a three-course Thanksgiving menu. Pick-up is also available.

Buca di Beppo

Will be open for dine-in and takeout orders.

Cracker Barrel

Open, but encourage customers to check local hours.

Dave and Buster’s

Del Frisco’s Grille

Open and will be offering a Thanksgiving prix fixe meal.

Denny’s

FILE - An exterior view of the Dunkin' Donuts restaurant in Muncy. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Dunkin’

Many locations will be open. However, hours may vary, so please verify with your nearest location.

Fogo de Chao

Open and will be offering traditional holiday staples at select locations.

IHOP

Open but hours may vary.

Jimmy John’s

Most locations will be open but hours may vary by store. Be sure to call to verify hours.

Kona Grill

Open and offering the ultimate Thanksgiving feast on Nov. 27 through Nov. 30.

Krispy Kreme

Open but shops will close at 2 p.m. local time.

FILE - Maggiano's Little Italy Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard in downtown Houston, Texas. (Photo by: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Maggiano’s

Maggiano’s locations will be open, and it will also be offering a Thanksgiving menu. Restaurants will be closing at 8 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day.

Macaroni Grill

Locations will be open and will also offer a traditional Thanksgiving menu.

McDonald’s

Morton’s Steakhouse

Popeyes

Many locations will be open. However, hours may vary.

Ruby Tuesday

Selection locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Customers are encouraged to call their local restaurant to verify hours.

Starbucks

Most stores will be open, but hours may vary and customers are encouraged to check local hours.

Taco Bell

Open, but hours may vary. Check with local restaurants just in case.

TGIF

Locations will be open, but customers are encouraged to call ahead to verify hours.

Waffle House

Open but hours may vary. Customers should double-check with their nearest Waffle House to verify hours.

Wendy’s

Restaurants will be open.

Whataburger

White Castle

Closed

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

Chipotle

Panera Bread

Panda Express

Olive Garden