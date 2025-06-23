Abbott vetoes Texas THC ban: Here's how Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, others reacted

The Brief Governor Greg Abbott vetoed a bill that would have banned consumable THC products in Texas, drawing strong opposition from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Abbott stated the ban would likely face legal challenges and conflict with federal law, preferring a regulatory approach to ensure public safety. A special legislative session is scheduled for July 21 to develop a new framework for THC products, potentially mirroring alcohol regulations.



Governor Greg Abbott's last-minute decision to strike down a sweeping prohibition on consumable THC products has ignited strong disapproval from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, even as it drew praise from the state's hemp industry.

The action, taken just moments before the veto deadline Sunday, ensures the continued operation of Texas' rapidly expanding hemp market and sets the stage for a contentious upcoming special legislative session.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick Condemns Decision

Patrick, a vocal advocate for the ban who has publicly described THC-infused items as a "poison in our communities," swiftly condemned the governor's move. In comments made on social media late Sunday, he criticized Abbott for maintaining "total silence" on Senate Bill 3 throughout the legislative session. Patrick suggested the veto would leave both law enforcement officials and families impacted by high-potency products feeling "deserted."

"This late-night veto, despite overwhelming support from legislative Republicans, law enforcement, and medical and educational professionals, as well as families who have witnessed the devastation caused by these potent substances, will leave many feeling abandoned," Patrick stated. "My deepest sympathies go out to those who testified and shared their painful experiences. I plan to elaborate further at a press conference tomorrow in Austin."

The veto directly undermines one of Patrick's top legislative priorities during his nearly two decades in the Legislature. He actively championed the ban, visiting cannabis retailers and producing investigative-style content to highlight what he characterized as dangerous business practices.

Hemp Industry Supports Veto

Conversely, the Texas Hemp Business Council, which had vigorously lobbied the governor to reject the bill, celebrated the decision as a triumph for both the industry and Texas consumers.

"Governor Greg Abbott's veto of SB 3 reaffirms Texas' standing as a leader in business innovation and pragmatic governance," the council posted online. "By opting for a balanced approach over overreach, Governor Abbott has safeguarded a flourishing, federally recognized hemp industry that provides employment for 53,000 Texans and contributes over $4.3 billion in annual sales."

The council contended that an outright prohibition would have "driven consumers towards unsafe alternatives and jeopardized public health and choice." They said existing regulations, established under House Bill 1325, already impose strict limits on THC content, require comprehensive testing, mandate licensing, and govern labeling. The council also reiterated its support for "sensible additions" such as restricting sales to individuals 21 and older, mandating child-resistant packaging, and implementing distance requirements from schools—provisions they noted were rejected by those pushing for SB 3.

"Consistent polling indicates that Texans do not favor a ban on hemp-derived products," the council said, commending Abbott for "heeding the voices of over 150,000 petition signers and thousands more who shared their personal stories."

Other Reactions

Special Legislative Session Called

Abbott, in his explanation for the veto, said Senate Bill 3 would likely face "unsuccessful constitutional challenges" and create a "conflict between federal and state law," given the 2018 federal Farm Bill's legalization of hemp products. He instead called for a special legislative session for July 21, to establish a "regulatory framework that ensures public safety, complies with federal law, includes robust enforcement mechanisms, and can be implemented without delay."

This proposed regulatory approach, similar to how alcohol is overseen, includes suggestions such as prohibiting sales and marketing to minors, requiring product testing, allowing local jurisdictions to ban sales locations, and increasing funding for law enforcement.

The contentious debate over Senate Bill 3 underscores the growing divergence in Texas regarding the rapidly expanding hemp industry. This sector, which has seen explosive growth since 2019, now supports an estimated 50,000 jobs and generates $8 billion in annual tax revenue.

While Patrick and his allies argue a ban is essential to shield young people from high-potency THC products, the hemp industry, alongside veterans and other individuals who utilize consumable hemp for chronic pain management, advocates for comprehensive regulation over an outright prohibition.

Abbott has called for a special session to begin on Monday, July 21 with an initial list of agenda items:

Other vetoes by Abbott

Abbott says he signed 1,155 bills into law and vetoed only 26 from the recent legislative session.

Those vetoed include:

Read Abbott's veto proclamations here.