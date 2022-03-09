The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, premieres at SXSW

The Lost City premiered at SXSW this weekend.

The Paramount Pictures film premiered on Saturday, March 12 at the Paramount Theatre. The movie will be released into theaters everywhere on March 25.

The movie is about a brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) who has spent her career writing about exotic places in romance-adventure novels featuring cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, "Dash."

While on her book tour with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the lost city’s treasure from her story, according to the movie's website.

Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just in her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

