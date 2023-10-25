‘The Masked Singer’ sends Hawk flying home in ‘Harry Potter’ themed episode

"The Masked Singer" headed to Hogwarts Wednesday night, and with that came another shocking reveal.

The hit reality series celebrated its milestone 10th season with a special "Harry Potter" themed episode to kick off the spooky Halloween season.

On Wednesday evening’s new episode, Tyler Posey, known for starring in the television series "Teen Wolf," was unmasked as Hawk.

"You brought it every performance," panelist Robin Thicke told Posey following the reveal. "You got the crowd hyped up, you electrified us. Great job man."

Tyler Posey revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

The award-winning actor and musician told host Nick Cannon that he chose to go on "The Masked Singer," because he loves performing and "wanted to get the chance to do this."

"I’m also a little competitive, so I’m also a little hurt," Posey added.

Throughout his career, the 32-year-old has acted in a variety of movies and television shows including "Scream: The TV Series," "Scary Movie 5" and "Main in Manhattan."

"Thank you for having me," Posey told the audience. "It was a pleasure to be here.

Next week four new celebrities will perform songs that were once all the rage for "One Hit Wonders Night."

"The Masked Singer" Season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8/9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

