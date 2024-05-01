Prince William gives rare Kate Middleton health update as princess battles cancer

article

Prince William has given a rare update on his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, who is battling cancer.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales made a stop at James’ Place Newcastle in England, where he was greeted by well-wishers. His wife has postponed public-facing duties while receiving treatment.

"Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?" says one woman, as heard in a video shared to Instagram by the royals fan account WalesVideos .

"We’re all doing well, thank you," said the father of three.

"And obviously Catherine?" asked the woman.

"We’re all doing well," the 41-year-old emphasized.

According to People magazine , William’s visit to northeast England marked his third day of royal duties since his wife announced her cancer diagnosis. His engagement at James' Place, a mental health organization, also included a visit to the 2022 Earthshot Prize finalist, Low Carbon Materials.

The prince previously took time off from public duties while his children were on Easter break. The outlet noted that he resumed his work the day after Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 6, returned to school.

William’s appearance took place on the same day that his father, King Charles III, returned to public-facing duties for the first time since Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis.

The 75-year-old visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre, where he met with medical specialists and patients. The British monarch was joined by his wife, Queen Camilla.

In a statement previously obtained by Fox News Digital, the palace announced that the visit "will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead."

Another upcoming event is scheduled for June when Charles and Camilla will host the emperor and empress of Japan for a state visit.

The news came after the monarch took a three-month break following his cancer diagnosis.

A spokesperson for the palace told Fox News Digital that while Charles is well enough to resume his duties, he's still receiving treatment for his cancer.

Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment, Buckingham Palace announced in February. A "separate issue of concern" was identified during Charles' "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement at the time.

Less than 18 months into his reign , the monarch suspended public engagements. He continued with state business and didn't hand over his constitutional role as head of state.

The palace added that the king "has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

In a video shared in March, Middleton revealed that she, too, is battling a form of cancer and has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

According to the princess, postoperative tests related to her abdominal surgery in January "found cancer had been present."

People magazine reported that the 42-year-old may have purposely waited to make her announcement until her children were out of school during Easter break. The outlet said that it is believed the Prince and Princess of Wales created space for the family to spend time together privately amid the media scrutiny.









