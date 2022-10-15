Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip.

FOX 26 first reported back in mid-August about Timothy Perez, 32, who drove to Austin around March to visit his brother. The family confirmed Saturday his skeletal remains were found Tuesday in Williamson County, Texas.

"He said 'yes, I'm lost,' and I said, 'pull over, and I'll come to get you,'" said Timothy's father Robert Perez. "He tried to call his brother, and his brother missed the call, he missed the call at 2 o'clock in the morning."

Details are scarce, so we are working to get more information, but the remains were identified through dental records.

According to the Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) Perez's body was found on October 11 but "no apparent signs of criminal activity" were found.

"We are saddened to hear the news of Mr. Perez’s death," RRPD Chief Allen Banks said. "We were hopeful that he would be found alive. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Perez."

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office also confirmed the gruesome discovery saying no signs of foul play were discovered, but an investigation will remain open.

"Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Timothy’s death in order to determine the cause of death and to further assist providing closure to the family," Commander John Foster of the Criminal Investigations Division said in a statement.

FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as more information becomes available.