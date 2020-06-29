"The Power of Teamwork": Abbott, UT head football coach Tom Herman release new COVID-19 PSA

Tom Herman, the head football coach for the University of Texas at Austin, and Gov. Greg Abbott's office have released a new PSA aimed at getting Texans to work together to stop COVID-19.

In the PSA entitled "The Power of Teamwork," Herman urges Texans to work together as a team to stop COVID-19 by washing their hands, social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home when possible.

"As Texans, we understand the power of teamwork whether it's on or off the field," Herman says in the video. "And right now, we need a team effort to stop COVID-19. We all have a responsibility to protect our health and the health of our loved ones."

Abbott's office previously released PSAs featuring former Houston Astro and baseball hall of fame player Nolan Ryan and actor Matthew McConaughey, trying to encourage Texans to follow social distancing rules, wear masks and do what they can to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Recently Abbott has rolled back some of his reopening plans as the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 and the number of hospitalizations have increased and the positivity rate in Texas increased above 10%, which the Governor previously stated would lead to further preventative action.

As of Monday, June 29, 153,011 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, with just over 69,000 active cases. An estimated 81,335 Texans have recovered from the virus, but just over 2,400 have died.

4,288 new cases were reported on June 29, and on June 25, Texas saw its highest peak of reported new cases since the beginning of the pandemic at nearly 6,000.

Abbott issued an executive order on June 26, closing bars across the state and allowing restaurants to remain open for dine-in service, but at capacity not to exceed 50% of total listed indoor occupancy, beginning June 29. Rafting and tubing businesses were also directed to close and outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.

