Texas Bar and Nightclub Association sues state over latest shutdowns

article

Last week, the rise in coronavirus cases across Texas lead Gov. Greg Abbott to rollback his reopening plan, closing down bars across the state.

Now the Texas Bar and Nightclub Association (TBNA) is responding by announcing they are suing the state while encouraging other bars to join in and contest the closures.

"In light of Greg Abbott's irresponsible and shameful actions this morning that shutter the businesses that provide a livelihood for your families and employees, we support our members in the constitutional right to protest by keeping your businesses open," TBNA stated in a press release.

The association says they have "engaged" with attorney Brent Webster for guidance and representation through the closures. "Any business or business owner that chooses to exercise their right to protest and is ticketed, fined, suspended licensed and/or criminally charged, we have counsel standing by to aid if you would like their assistance," TBNA wrote.

The association says they cannot afford to cover everyone's legal expenses, however, board members have retained legal counsel on behalf of all 51% of licenses across the state so that they may file a suit against the state of Texas in both state and federal court.

"TBNA has heard from members across the state all day expressing their rage that our businesses have once again unjustly been indefinitely closed without one shred of scientific evidence that bars and nightclubs pose any more of a public health hazard than a restaurant, grocery store, big-box retailer, convenience store, health club, hair salon or the many of other business segments that cater to the public throughout the state of Texas," TBNA wrote.

Any business that does not follow the latest shutdown could result in a $1,000 dollar fine and a 30-day suspension.

To learn more about the suit, visit the TBNA website.