The Rolling Stones coming to Austin as end to NO FILTER tour

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 7 Austin
The newly scheduled date in Austin will mark the last tour date of the NO FILTER tour. (J.Rose)

AUSTIN, Texas - The Rolling Stones will be at the Circuit of the Americas this fall. The Rolling Stones will play on the Super Stage on November 20, 2021, as part of the NO FILTER tour. 

The newly scheduled date in Austin will mark the last tour date of the NO FILTER tour and the rock ‘n’ roll legends’ first time reuniting following last year’s postponement, according to a press release from the band. "I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!" said Mick Jagger.

Tickets are on sale now at rollingstones.com.﻿

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

THE ROLLING STONES – NO FILTER 

USA 2021 TOUR DATES

September 26, 2021             St. Louis, MO            The Dome at America’s Center

September 30, 2021             Charlotte, NC            Bank Of America Stadium

October 4, 2021                    Pittsburgh, PA          Heinz Field

October 9, 2021                    Nashville, TN            Nissan Stadium

October 13, 2021                  New Orleans, LA       New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

October 17, 2021                  Los Angeles, CA        SoFi Stadium

October 24, 2021                  Minneapolis, MN      U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29, 2021                  Tampa, FL                 Raymond James Stadium

November 2, 2021                Dallas, TX                 Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6, 2021                Las Vegas, NV           Allegiant Stadium

November 11, 2021              Atlanta, GA              Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15, 2021              Detroit, MI               Ford Field

November 20, 2021              Austin, TX                 Circuit of The Americas

___
