The Rolling Stones coming to Austin as end to NO FILTER tour

article

The Rolling Stones will be at the Circuit of the Americas this fall. The Rolling Stones will play on the Super Stage on November 20, 2021, as part of the NO FILTER tour.

The newly scheduled date in Austin will mark the last tour date of the NO FILTER tour and the rock ‘n’ roll legends’ first time reuniting following last year’s postponement, according to a press release from the band. "I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!" said Mick Jagger.

Tickets are on sale now at rollingstones.com.﻿

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

THE ROLLING STONES – NO FILTER

USA 2021 TOUR DATES

September 26, 2021 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

September 30, 2021 Charlotte, NC Bank Of America Stadium

October 4, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

October 9, 2021 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

October 13, 2021 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

October 17, 2021 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

October 24, 2021 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29, 2021 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

November 2, 2021 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6, 2021 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

November 11, 2021 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15, 2021 Detroit, MI Ford Field

November 20, 2021 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter