'The Wall That Heals': Replica Vietnam memorial to appear in Kyle

A new military exhibit is coming to the City of Kyle.

It's called "The Wall That Heals," and there will be a special addition to the exhibit coming next month.

Commander Kerman Hammond with AMVETS, a national veterans' organization that began right after World War II, joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.

MIKE WARREN: What is The Wall That Heals?

KERMAN HAMMOND: The Wall That Heals is a replica of the Vietnam Wall in D.C. It's 3/4 size, it's portable and travels all over the country.

MIKE WARREN: What's different about the Kyle exhibit?

KERMAN HAMMOND: We'll set it up at Kyle Lake because we need the room. There's also going to be an educational trailer for the kids, and it allows vets who can't get to D.C. to see the wall.

MIKE WARREN: What do you want people to take away from this?

KERMAN HAMMOND: I hope the ones looking for loved ones, I hope they feel we are doing a good job of protecting it. We treat it like it's a cemetery. We hope people will understand what we did as veterans in Vietnam, and we're trying to educate everybody.

MIKE WARREN: How can people see and participate?

KERMAN HAMMOND: Well it starts on May 4. We'll be putting it together on the 3rd, we start at 6am the 4th. It's a 24-hour operation. Vets will be there to support the visitors and answer any questions they have.

MIKE WARREN: And once again the location?

KERMAN HAMMOND: Kyle Lake, 700 Lehman Road. It will be up until May 7, we shut it down at 2 p.m.