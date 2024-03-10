‘They cannot live here’: Windstorm topples tree in Lynnwood, damaging 4 mobile homes

Saturday’s heavy winds uprooted a large evergreen in the Martha Lake Mobile Manor on Lakeview Road. The fall damaged four mobile homes, some of which were occupied at the time.

It all happened around 3 p.m.

Speaking as a translator, Maria Jimenez recounted what her cousin-in-law and two others experienced when the tree fell.

"They were all inside," she said. "She heard a loud bang, when she went to open the door, it was all gone. Part of the room, part of the living room, the bathroom, it was all destroyed."

Luckily, no one was hurt inside when the tree fell.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

"My parents felt it," said Eduardo Mendoza-Perez. "They said they heard some type of cracking and that was it. The house shook and the dogs got all frantic."

He said when his parents went to inspect the sound, they saw the tree.

"This is really sad for everyone involved," said Sylvia Mendoza-Perez, Eduardo’s wife. "Everyone here is really proud of the homes they created and now for some of them, it’s just gone."

During the incident local firefighters came to the mobile park to make sure everyone was okay. No injure3s were reported.

Property management did hire crews to chop up tree and have it removed.

"The trees here, it’s only a matter of time," said Mendoza-Perez. "It’s scary to think someone could have been playing around it or walking near it when it fell."

FOX 13 has learned that outreach services were not immediately offered to the families impacted. We’ve since reached out to the American Red Cross Northwest Region to see if it could help. I request was forwarded to the chapter’s Disaster Team.