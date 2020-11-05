Thief busts through door to break into cell phone repair shop

The Travis County Sheriff’s office is investigating a break-in at a cell phone repair shop where a thief broke down the door and stole some electronics.

The entire incident caught on camera.“It was a bad experience, I never thought something like this would happen to me especially."

Nemer Massaad, the owner of Cell Repair Techs, had his business broken into earlier this week. Surveillance cameras captured every movement of the thief.

It even appeared that he’s wielding a gun in one of the angles. “He stayed in here for about 30 to 45 seconds, took a couple of things, went around the counter, and when he heard the alarm he jumped up and took off,” said Massaad.

The thief managed to take tablets, phone cases, and other items before running away on foot.

Massaad said none of his customer’s phones he was working on were stolen which is what had him worried the most. “You can replace a phone but you can’t replace pictures that are saved on the phone that’s a big thing,” said Massaad.

Being a tech shop, his business wasn’t short on surveillance. In fact, he’s glad he caught multiple angles of the suspect. “I always prefer having video surveillance on your houses and businesses main thing that’s the main thing,” said Massaad.

For now, he’s had to do what repairs he could to his door while he waits for a new one and is hopeful the person in this video is captured soon so another business like his won’t get hit again.

