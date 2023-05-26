Things to do in Austin this Memorial Day weekend: May 26-28

It's a weekend full of festivals, and we've got the scoop on where you can find all kinds of food along with the best live music, plus the opening of a woodland fairy trail.

Austin Greek Festival: May 26-27

The Austin Greek Festival is going on Friday through Sunday at Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church.

Enjoy Greek food, dancing, and live music, plus church tours, a marketplace and plenty of kid-friendly activities.

Gates are open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children under 10, military with ID and first responders.

For a schedule of events, go to austingreekfestival.com.

Woodland Faerie Trail: May 27

Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy presents the Woodland Faerie Trail opening day.

It’s Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zilker Botanical Garden.

Explore the community-built fairy homes and all-age activity tables, along with fairy storytime, botanical folklore and Scottish country dancing.

The Faerie Trail is included with general admission to the garden.

For more information, go to zilkergarden.org.

Lone Star Jam: May 27-28

The 14th annual Lone Star Jam is back this weekend at the Round Rock Amp!

It’s Saturday and Sunday, starting at noon each day.

The festival features 2 days of live Texas country music, from artists including Pat Green, Stoney La Rue, Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, and Jack Ingram.

Single day tickets start at $50. Two-day tickets and VIP are also available.

Go to lonestarjam.net for more information, including a full line-up of all performing artists.

Feel Good Music Festival: May 27-28

The SIMS Foundation, in support of mental health awareness month, hosts its first Feel Good Music Festival" this weekend at the Far Out.

It’s going on Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight and Sunday afternoon from noon until 4 p.m. and features an all-star lineup of music, plus market vendors, food and drinks.

One-day tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and two-day passes are $40.

For more information, go to simsfoundation.org/events.

Austin Soul Food Festival: May 28

Enjoy a huge array of food from more than 30 food vendors from all over Texas at the Austin Soul Food Festival.

It’s at the Mia Event Center, off Dessau Road, Sunday, from noon until 6 p.m.

Attendees can also shop several small business vendors for clothing, accessories, jewelry, bath and body, and health items.

Tickets are $5 per person and are available through eventbrite.com.