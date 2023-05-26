Typhoon Texas water park offers free admission for students who got A's

Students with good grades are in for a good time at Typhoon Texas.

From May 30 to June 2, the water park is offering free admission for students who got at least three A's on their most recent report card.

Just bring your report card with you to the park along with a matching student ID and present it at the gate for free admission.

Students can also bring parents or friends for a discounted ticket price $17.99 as part of Typhoon Texas' Great Grades Days promotion.

Typhoon Texas Austin Great Grades Days:

Tuesday, May 30: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 1: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, June 2: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The promotion applies at both the Austin and Houston locations.

Click here for more information.