Things to do in Austin this weekend: May 5 to 7

Looking for some fun stuff to do this weekend?

From a popular downtown festival and spring art bazaar to a Pioneer Fest and family fun run, plus a chance to see some of Austin's best residential outdoor spaces, it's all here in the FOX 7 Weekend.

Pecan Street Festival

One of Austin's longest running events is back!

The 48th annual spring Pecan Street Festival is going on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It's in Downtown Austin's Sixth Street Historic District and features hundreds of local and national artisans, three stages of live local music, food vendors and lots of kid-friendly activities.

Admission is free.

For more information, including a festival map, list of vendors, and music lineup, go to pecan-street-festival-dot-org.

Blue Genie Art Bazaar

The Blue Genie Art Bazaar’s May market is also going on and continues through May 28.

The spring arts shopping event runs Friday through Sunday each weekend and features more than 100 regional artists with locally-made, one-of-a-kind items.

Drinks and snacks will be sold in the concession area, and raffles, samplings and demos will be available throughout the day.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and admission is free.

Outdoor Living Spaces Tour

Modern architecture plus design society presents the 5th annual Outdoor Living Spaces Tour.

The self-guided event celebrates some of the best resident outdoor spaces in Austin and showcases the skills of the landscape architects and designers, all while offering ideas and inspiration for your own outdoor space.

The tour is open Saturday only, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes 10 landscape architecture firms.

For tickets and more information, go to mads.media, and click on the 2023 Austin Outdoor Living Tour.

Pioneer Day

Take a step back in time at the 17th annual Pioneer Day.

It’s Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Settlers Association in Round Rock.

Visitors can learn how to dip candles, churn butter, make corn husk dolls and rag balls while checking out the re-enactment camps and chuck wagons.

There’s also live music, pioneer games, historic house tours and a general store.

Admission is free.

Crawfish Derby

Duck Camp on East Cesar Chavez hosts its first Crawfish Derby, Saturday afternoon from 2:00 to 6:00, in the showroom.

Enjoy free beer, crawfish and live music!

Limited merchandise will be available for guests in attendance.

For more information on duck camp and a link to RSVP, go to duckcamp.com.

H-E-B Austin Sunshine Run

Get ready to run for a good cause with friends, co-workers, family and even your pup at the H-E-B Austin Sunshine Run.

It’s Sunday morning at Vic Mathias Shores, and includes a 5K, 10K, kids-K and fastest dog in Austin 5K.

After the race, you can celebrate with food, drinks and music.

To register, go to austinsunshinerun.com.

Proceeds from the run benefit under-invested youth in Central Texas through the Austin Sunshine Camps.