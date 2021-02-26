Third person involved in Texas State football player's death arrested

A third suspect involved in the November shooting death of a Texas State University football player has been arrested.

Christopher Lee Williams, 19, of Manor, was apprehended without incident by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 25 in Manor.

Williams has been charged with homicide and tampering with physical evidence in the Nov. 24 shooting of 20-year-old Houston native Khambrail Winters at The Lodge Apartments, located at 1975 Aquarena Springs Drive in San Marcos.

Photo of Khambrail Winters

Williams was transported and booked into the Travis County Jail where he will await a judicial proceeding and extradition to Hays County.

Two other people were arrested in late November in connection with Winters' death. 20-year-old Enalisa Blackman and 20-year-old Michael Ifeanacho have been charged with capital murder.

Booking photo of Enalisa Blackman (San Marcos Police Department)

According to police, officers responded to multiple calls of gunshots at The Lodge Apartments around 9:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov 24. When officers arrived they found a person who had been shot in the chest and immediately began lifesaving efforts. Hays County EMS and San Marcos Fire Department also responded but lifesaving efforts were not successful and the victim, later identified as Winters, died at the scene.

Winters was a member of the Texas State University football team and the team's coach Jake Spavital released a statement saying, "Our Texas State University football team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member, and friend, Khambrail Winters."

Booking photo of Michael Ifeanacho (San Marcos Police Department)

San Marcos Police Department detectives say through interviews with people involved and with witnesses that they determined that Winters and two other people, Blackman and Ifeanacho, had planned to buy drugs. Detectives say the deal was set up at the apartment complex where Blackman met two people to buy a couple of ounces of marijuana. It was during the deal that Winters was shot.

Police were looking in November for a fourth person involved who has not yet been identified. Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact Detective Templeton at 512-753-2317 or btempleton@sanmarcostx.gov.