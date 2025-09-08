Third special session could be possible, Gov. Abbott says

A special session may be called for a third time this year.

The backstory:

Hemp products with high levels of THC continue to be sold in Texas. Attempts to pass a ban, or increase regulations, failed despite warnings of health risks and two special sessions.

But, Governor Abbott, last week, suggested a legislative call back was possible.

"I would say stay tuned on that. Something may be happening soon," said Gov. Abbott after a Bill Signing Ceremony on Friday.

Political analysts Mark Jones, from Rice University, and Brian Smith, from St. Edwards University, were not surprised the Governor may not wait for the 2027 Regular Session.

"You've created a very dangerous status quo," said Jones, regarding comments made about the hemp industry.

A single-issue call back for a third Special Session, however, is doubtful.

"I think there is some room for the governor to do a little wheeling and dealing and get something that's amenable to everybody," said Smith.

The new call could include reviving legislation to limit how much water urban areas can pump out of rural aquifers.

"They sort of dropped the ball by failing to come to an agreement," said Jones.

Smith is anticipating another try to tighten caps on property tax hikes.

"A very, very targeted property tax reform going against counties and municipalities of a certain size and lowering it down to 2.5%. And when we looked at these property taxes, this is what kills us in our pocketbook, because what you're doing is, when you have a 3.5, you're saying to your municipality, this is a blank check," said Smith.

Senate Bill 2 update

A notable flood response bill that failed to clear a Conference Committee could also be rebooted.

SB 2 was filed to address emergency management licensing, organizing volunteers and mandating disaster training for justices of the peace. In July, during the first Special Session, state EMA Director Nim Kidd, explained why reform was needed.

"There's no minimum qualifications to be an emergency management coordinator in the state of Texas. It's whoever the County Judge or whoever the mayor appoints. We're better than that," said Chief Kidd before the Special Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness & Flooding.

Failing to get SB 2 to the Governor was one of the surprises of the Second Special Session for Smith.

"I thought all the emergency preparedness, all the disaster relief would be all slam dunk to easily pass through everything. But you realize once you start taking the concept of disaster relief and then trying to put it into specific policies, you create winners and losers. And so, they put the brakes on it and then time ran out," said Smith.

What's next:

A third Special Session could open the door to bringing up, again, the long-running fight about lobbying efforts by cities and counties.

Lawmakers could also be asked to consider a move by the Texas GOP to close primary elections. But Jones doubts a proposed election law change will make it on a new call this fall.

"I don't think there's a strong consensus among Republicans outside some within the party apparatus to support a closed primary. The other is trying to do that, so close to the March primaries could create some real headaches for administering the primaries. Because the reality is in Texas, we don't have partisan voter registration," said Jones.

Several insiders tell FOX 7 a 30-day, third Special Session could start in late October, with it ending before Thanksgiving.