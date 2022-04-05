A third suspect was arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento that left six people dead, and 12 others hurt, police said.

Detectives recovered a handgun and arrested 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson late Monday on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Detectives had allegedly identified him as a man who'd been seen carrying a gun in the immediate aftermath of the shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento.

Dawson is not charged with carrying out the shooting or any crimes directly related to the shootings.

"Based on the type of firearm recovered, detectives do not believe that this gun was used in the shooting," the Sacramento Police Department said.

Advertisement

Investigators have previously announced the arrest of two brothers, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, and Smiley Martin, 27 in connection with the shooting. The younger brother faces charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The elder sibling, who is hospitalized with gunshot wounds, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.