Thirteen people indicted for cocaine trafficking in San Antonio area

Thirteen people have been charged with trafficking cocaine in the San Antonio area. The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired since January 2020 to distribute cocaine.

A federal grand jury indictment returned in San Antonio charges the following defendants with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine:

Mark Anthony Ojeda, 33, of San Antonio

Juan Antonio Estrada aka "Tony," 37, of Rio Grande City

Lus Claudio Estrada aka "Luz," 42, of La Joya

Jesus Rodriguez aka "Don Chuy," 62, of Rio Grande City

Frank Anthony Hernandez aka "Pancho," 36, of San Antonio

Jose Artemio Acevedo Jr. aka "Chapparo," 49, of Rio Grande City

Joel Villarreal aka "Gordo," 49, of San Antonio

Rosalinda Flores, 54, of San Antonio

Jonathan Linares Lumbreras aka "Coahuila," 30, of San Antonio

Javier Armando Casas, 40, of Pharr

Jesus Manuel DeLuna aka "Chuy," 48, of San Antonio

Erik Jason Pena, 41, of San Antonio

Omar Cuellar, 47, of San Antonio.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The indictment also charges Ojeda with two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Further, the indictment charges Pena with an additional one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

During this investigation, authorities have seized approximately 25 kilograms of cocaine, 35 firearms, two silencers, a grenade, body armor, and approximately $265,000 in U.S. currency along with other assets attributable to this organization.

"Drug dealing and violence go hand in hand. That fact is evident from the number of firearms recovered in this investigation - not to mention the silencers, grenade, and body armor. Thanks to the excellent work of the DEA and our other law enforcement partners, our community is safer today," stated U.S. Attorney Sofer.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, federal, state, and local authorities arrested all of the defendants with the exception of Lumbreras, Ojeda, and Flores. Agents arrested Lumbreras on Monday night. Ojeda was already in custody, and Flores has yet to be arrested.

Upon conviction of the drug conspiracy charge, Ojeda, Juan Estrada, Lus Estrada, Rodriguez, Hernandez, Acevedo, Villarreal, and Flores face between 10 years and life in federal prison; Lumbreras, Casas, DeLuna, and Pena face between five and 40 years in federal prison; and Cuellar faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Ojeda faces between 10 years and life in federal prison and Pena faces between five and 40 years in federal prison on the drug possession charge. Ojeda faces a mandatory five years in federal prison on the gun charge upon conviction.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS