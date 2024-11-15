Big decisions impact political careers, controversial death row case: This Week in Texas Politics

This Week in Texas Politics saw some big decisions impacting political careers and a controversial death row case.

FOX 7 Austin's chief political reporter Rudy Koski and our panel of analysts take a look at those top stories.

RUDY KOSKI: This Week in Texas Politics was one for winners and losers. Let's get the headlines from our panel. And we'll start first with Annie Spelman from Mainstreet Relations. Annie, what's your headline?

ANNIE SPILMAN: Texas lawmakers begin filing bills for the 2025 session of the legislature.

RUDY KOSKI: Brad Johnson with the Texan, what’s your headline?

BRAD JOHNSON: Phones are buzzing in the Texas House Speaker's race.

RUDY KOSKI: Political analyst Karina Kling. Give us the headline for the week.

KARINA KLING: I think the bipartisan audible gasps coming from Washington, D.C., that we could hear loudly here in Texas.

RUDY KOSKI: Some notable Texans won and lost this week regarding appointments as the transition to the Trump administration began. John Cornyn lost his bid for Senate leader. Former Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe got tapped to lead the CIA. New central Texas resident and new Republican Tulsi Gabbard was picked for Trump's director of national intelligence. Annie, which won't surprise you.

ANNIE SPILMAN: Well, because nothing really surprises me coming out of D.C. anymore. I'd say more of a disappointment. And that was the loss of Cornyn for majority leader. You know, he's a true statesman and he did so much in his role as whip from 2013 to 2019.

RUDY KOSKI: Donald Trump also nominated Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general. If he gets bounced by the Senate, Gaetz that is, I think Ken Paxton may be the dark horse to get the role of attorney general. I'm also thinking that Texas AG Commissioner Sid Miller could be left holding his hat, empty hat for the nomination. Brad, what are you hearing?

BRAD JOHNSON: Well, the theory about the Gaetz appointment is throw this guy to the wolves and then that makes another appointment more tenable, i.e. Ken Paxton or maybe someone else he has in mind.

KARINA KLING: If Brad's correct and Gaetz is kind of pushed to the side and Paxton potentially gets into that role. That would be good news maybe for Cornyn there in 2026 if that was indeed to be a challenge.

ANNIE SPILMAN: If he knows that he has a chance going into the primary for that Senate race, he might just kind of sit on his hands for a little bit, even if he was given this nom by the president and say, I have a better chance going into the primary to beat Cornyn.

RUDY KOSKI: Friday morning, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that a state House committee overstepped its authority by using a hearing subpoena to stop a scheduled execution. The case involves death row inmate Robert Roberson. Brad, this was more of a political turf battle than whether or not Roberson should get a new trial. Right.

BRAD JOHNSON: The court kind of delivered a half win and a half loss to the committee, the loss was that they ruled the ledge cannot issue a subpoena in this manner to block an execution. Now, where they won was the ability to get testimony from Robert Roberson, who was on death row. In the meantime, the execution was pushed to January, maybe even for that. We'll see.

RUDY KOSKI: This week, Governor Greg Abbott flexed more political muscle. He ordered universities to freeze tuition. Karina. Is this essentially what the Biden administration did by doing the tuition forgiveness plan?

KARINA KLING: Abbott said that he had heard from all of the regents who agreed with this moving forward and brought in the idea that families are struggling, kind of tying this back to the economy and what he wants to see moving forward. So, I think that it is a move that maybe isn't as unexpected or isn't really unexpected.

RUDY KOSKI: The start of the legislative session is now less than two months away. This week, Texas Senate committees discussed how processed food is linked to chronic disease, as well as how improving childcare options can improve workforce productivity. We also saw a bumper crop of bills being pre-filed. Annie, what legislation is the business community watching?

ANNIE SPILMAN: Actually, the access to childcare issue is a huge issue for Texas in general, but one that all employers in the state want to prioritize and work with legislators on to maintain child care availability to support a growing workforce.

RUDY KOSKI: Well, the options for Texas House Speaker increase this week, with Dallas Democrat John Bryant tossing his hat into the ring. Brad, does this hurt Dade Phelan by eroding his support on the left side of the aisle?

BRAD JOHNSON: When Bryant jumped in, I was reminded of the same thing when Anna Maria Ramos jumped in another Democrat, neither of them are going to be speaker. It's just not going to happen. But they can leverage that into something down the road, especially if they have members committed to them. Let's say Bryant has ten or so votes committed to him. He can deliver that to whoever is the next Speaker. He's going to get himself a nice, cushy committee appointment.

KARINA KLING: I mean, I agree with Brad. It's all about leverage for these Democrats at this point.

ANNIE SPILMAN: While we see this sort of public, you know, dog and pony show, I do think and agree that this is really all about backroom dealings.

RUDY KOSKI: Yeah, I think they like the fight. I think we're going to see some Hatfield and McCoy kind of action come January, guys. It's going to be interesting.

RUDY KOSKI: All right. Let's wrap up this week with one word. And we'll start first with Karina. What you're working for the week.

KARINA KLING: Whirlwind.

RUDY KOSKI: Annie your word for the week?

ANNIE SPILMAN: Gamesmanship.

RUDY KOSKI: Brad, give me a word for the week.

BRAD JOHNSON: Bills.

RUDY KOSKI: And that is This Week in Texas Politics.

