This year’s MLK Day celebrations look different than previous years

The 2021 MLK celebration in Austin was certainly one for the books, and unlike any other in our lifetime.

"Maybe it's because the legacy of racism manifests in the disproportionate loss of life from this virus. This MLK celebration this year feels different. Maybe it's because we watched out capitol being stormed by elements including white nationalists and the brazen attack on our government," said Steve Adler, mayor of Austin.

After the beginning of a raging pandemic, and the racial justice movement last summer many participants in today's drive-up celebration at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, had an entirely new outlook on the holiday. "It feels totally different. It is a time for us to stand up and demand civil rights," said Lisa Newman, attendee.

Elected officials reflected on the devastating 2020 year, and how it highlighted racial disparities in healthcare. "The COVID-19 pandemic is relatively new territory for a lot of us. But the pandemic of white supremacy on the other hand and bigotry that's old for far too many of us," said Natasha Harper-Madison, Austin City Council District One.

The Austin Area Heritage Council hosted the drive up celebration at the church. Around 70 cars parked in the lot to watch the event live, as it also was streamed online.

Organizers say the option was better than canceling. "Even when we cannot sing in choirs our voices must ring aloud in harmony united together," said Joya Hayes, march coordinator.

"We normally participate in this parade. It would start at UT and we would do the full march. This year with the pandemic we were so downtrodden thinking it may not happen," said Newman.

The pandemic has touched many lives, but it did not and will not let Austinites stop not only celebrating Doctor King but emulating him through acts of service.