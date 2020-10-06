Thousands line up for last day of voter registration in Texas

With Election Day just around the corner, last-minute voters lined up to get registered, as Monday marks the last day to do so in Texas.

“I think this political climate has really grabbed the attention of the American people and has really convinced them to go out and do something about it,” said Michaela Terrazas a Williamson county resident who registered to vote on Monday. “It’ll shape our future. It’s also important that we perform our civic duty and we want to take part in that,” said Volker Scheuver who also registered to vote Monday.

The Williamson County Election Office offered drive-through registration. For Schuever, he said this will be his first time voting. “We just because citizens so it’s very important to me,” said Volker Scheuver.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

For others, voting is nothing new. “At this point, it’s a relief to get out and vote. It’s a relief to get off the couch and physically try to do something to try and help the situation,” said Terrazas.

Counties all across Central Texas report high numbers of registrations. “I’m hoping this is one of the most active election years,” said Terrazas.

Advertisement

Williamson County has also begun accepting mail-in ballots.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

With the high numbers they’ve been seeing, the election’s office at Williamson County urged people to consider early voting.

Early voting begins on October 13th.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON THE 2020 ELECTION