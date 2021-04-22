Three arrested in fatal shooting in Harker Heights HS parking lot

Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in the parking lot of Harker Heights High School earlier this week.

Harker Heights police say two of the three have been charged and are currently in the Bell County Jail. One is still awaiting arraignment.

Endy Neri Soto has been charged with deadly conduct discharge firearm and Taja West has been charged with aggravated robbery. Bond has been set at $500,000 each.

Harker Heights police say that on April 20, they received about six calls shortly after 11 p.m. about gunshots. Officers were dispatched and arrived on the scene in the 1000 block of East Knights Way within minutes of dispatch.

Officers on the scene noted that someone may have been hiding in the woods and was possibly shot, and EMS was called. Officers then found 19-year-old Quinton Ford in a wooded area off Verna Lee Boulevard with the help of a family member Ford had contacted.

Officers began life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported Ford to Seton Medical Center. Despite this, Ford was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on April 21.

Harker Heights police say this remains an active investigation. Anyone who may have any information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400 and select option #2.