Three shot, child struck by car in Killeen, police say

The Killeen Police Department (KPD) is investigating a shooting that injured three people and led to a child being struck by a car in Killeen Saturday evening.

KPD says that around 5:18 p.m. March 19, officers were dispatched to the intersection of College Street and Dunn Avenue to respond to a 911 call about a shooting victim. Officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries and are currently listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation shows that a green Ford Mustang, occupied by three people, was traveling near Dunn Avenue and 8th Street when shots were fired. The Mustang continued westbound on Dunn Avenue, until the occupants lost control of it at College Street and struck a parked gray car.

A 10-year-old was standing between the parked gray car and a parked blue SUV and was struck by the impact. He was airlifted to McLane Children's Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this shooting investigation, to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or click here. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

