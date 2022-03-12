2 girls killed, woman injured during domestic disturbance in Killeen

Two girls were killed, and a woman was injured during a domestic disturbance at a home in Killeen Saturday.

The Killeen Police Department (KPD) says that officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of Vega Drive around 11:12 a.m. March 12 to respond to a 911 call about a gunshot victim.

Officers arrived and found a 38-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, who was immediately transported by EMS to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition, says KPD.

Officers then learned two girls were inside the home, both suffering from gunshot wounds, says KPD. The six-year-old girl was immediately airlifted to McLane Children's Hospital in critical condition and the 11-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The six-year-old later died from her injuries at the hospital around 12:20 p.m.

KPD says the woman is currently in stable condition and is expected to recover from her injuries.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman and her spouse were involved in a domestic disturbance when shots were fired, according to KPD. Officers located and arrested the spouse, and he was transported to the Killeen City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Police investigating homicide in Killeen

Killeen man found guilty of 2020 carjacking, armed robberies

Killeen police investigating woman's death as homicide after apartment fire

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter