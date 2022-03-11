Police investigating homicide in Killeen

Killeen police are investigating the deaths of two people who were involved in a domestic disturbance.

Police said around 12:16 p.m. on Friday, the department received call in reference to a suspicious male that was armed in the 2600 block of Brook Hollow Creek.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later identified as 29-year-old Robert E. Whitaker III.

While officers were still on the scene, they were advised of an unconscious woman at a home located in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive. She was later identified as 25-year-old Neosha A. Johnson.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that the female and the male were involved in a domestic relationship, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

