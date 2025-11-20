Three Texas fire departments receive donated gear to help recover from Hill Country floods

article

The Brief Three Central Texas volunteer fire departments are rebuilding their capabilities after their equipment was lost in Central Texas floods this summer. The departments received donated equipment, including three fire engines, air packs, and personal protective gear, through the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Helping Hands Program. The donations replace trucks and gear lost while the departments served as initial responders for search and rescue operations during the flooding.



The Hunt, Mountain Home, and Ingram volunteer fire departments all experienced equipment loss while responding to the summer flooding in the Hill Country. The Helping Hands program facilitated the donations to help the agencies restore and expand their capacity.

The Hunt Volunteer Fire Department, which lost two trucks during the flood and served as a central hub for the response, received a fire engine donated by Jefferson County Emergency Services District Three.

The Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department received a fire engine, 17 air packs, and two rapid intervention team packs from the Fulshear Volunteer Fire Department. The donated engine replaces one lost in the flood. The department also received a water rescue boat from a private donor in New Mexico, which will enhance its swift water rescue team.

The Ingram Volunteer Fire Department received personal protective equipment from the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, replacing gear that was lost in the water. All three departments were initial responders, assisting with search and rescue operations during the flooding.

The donated equipment was presented to the volunteer departments on Nov. 12.

"Our mission is to give fire departments every possible advantage so they can protect lives and property," said Jason Keiningham, Texas A&M Forest Service Capacity Building Department Head. "These departments are the backbone of their communities; they show up for people on what is often the worst day of their lives. By providing equipment and support we are helping to ensure they have the tools they need to do their job safely."

The Helping Hands program connects volunteer fire departments needing equipment with gear donated by other fire departments across the state. It is one of several assistance programs offered by the Texas A&M Forest Service to strengthen local response capabilities.