Texas' Top 10 Fugitives List: 3 sex offenders arrested by federal and state task forces

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The Brief Three of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders were arrested this month during separate law enforcement operations across the state. The fugitives were all captured by specialized task forces for failing to register as sex offenders. Tip rewards played a role in the sweep, contributing to a total of 33 high-profile list arrests made by Texas DPS so far this year.



Texas DPS states that three of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders were arrested this month in separate operations across the state.

Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives arrested

What we know:

36-year-old Andrew Anthony Lopez was arrested May 6 at a San Antonio apartment complex by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force team.

Andrew Anthony Lopez (Texas DPS)

Lopez was identified by DPS as a documented Tango Orejon gang member and had been wanted since February. Authorities in Bexar County issued a warrant accusing him of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

He was convicted in 2013 in Bexar County of aggravated sexual assault of a child involving a 7-year-old girl and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He also was convicted of burglary in 2007.

Fugitive captured in Corpus Christi

Local perspective:

48-year-old Albert Merell Jr. was arrested May 11 in downtown Corpus Christi after authorities received tip information, according to Texas DPS. Merell had also been wanted since August 2025 on a Tarrant County warrant alleging failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Albert Merell Jr. (Texas DPS)

Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS special agents and the TBCJ Office of Inspector General, located and arrested him while he was walking on a street.

In 2001, Merell was convicted of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and burglary and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 2015. In 2022, he was convicted in Tarrant County of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements and received probation.

Sex offender captured in Erath County

Dig deeper:

57-year-old Kerry Jay Armstrong was arrested earlier this month in Thurber in Erath County by DPS special agents assigned to the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, along with the TBCJ Office of Inspector General and the Erath County Sheriff’s Office.

Kerry Jay Armstrong (Texas DPS)

Armstrong had been wanted since October 2025 on Kinney County warrants alleging failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and bail jumping.

He was convicted in 1997 in Denton County of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact involving a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He also was convicted in 1992 of marijuana delivery and sentenced to five years in prison. In 2019, Armstrong was sentenced to three years in prison after another conviction for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Texas DPS rewards, 2026 Most Wanted arrest stats

What's next:

According to DPS, authorities have arrested 33 people from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants lists so far in 2026, including 26 sex offenders and four gang members.

Texas DPS said $50,500 in rewards had been paid for tips leading to arrests.