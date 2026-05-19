Texas braces for severe storms, wildfires as Gov. Abbott elevates emergency response

The Brief Governor Abbott raised the state emergency response to an escalated level as severe storms, tornadoes, and flash floods threaten Texas through the weekend. Emergency crews and aircraft are deployed statewide to manage both the incoming flood risks and active wildfires burning in West Texas. Officials urge residents to stay off flooded roads and avoid outdoor activities that could trigger new wildfires in dry areas.



Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to elevate the state's emergency readiness level as forecasters warned of continued severe weather threats across much of Texas throughout the end of this week.

Texas elevates emergency readiness to Level II

What we know:

The Texas Governor directed the State Operations Center to increase to a level II, or escalated response, as thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flash flooding move across the Lone Star State.

Forecasts across Texas

The National Weather Service said repeated rounds of thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall and renewed flooding concerns as the weekend approaches, particularly in areas already affected by recent storms.

State officials continue to monitor elevated wildfire danger in parts of West and Northwest Texas as the dry conditions and gusty winds increase the fire risk.

Governor Abbott and state agencies deploy

What they're saying:

"Texas is closely monitoring increased weather threats expected across Texas throughout the week," Abbott said in a statement. "I urge all Texans to remain weather aware, heed the guidance of state and local officials, and create an emergency plan to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

Abbott directed representatives from more than a dozen state agencies and emergency response organizations to report to the State Operations Center, including:

The Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas National Guard

Texas Department of Transportation

The Public Utility Commission of Texas

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

Emergency response resources remain staged across Texas ahead of possible storm impacts and ongoing wildfire operations.

Texas faces critical, ongoing wildfire danger

What's next:

The Texas A&M Forest Service said more than 350 firefighters and support personnel, over 115 pieces of heavy equipment and more than 20 firefighting aircraft remain available for wildfire response operations statewide.

Texas Highway Patrol troopers and helicopters have also been positioned to assist stranded motorists and support emergency operations.

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How Texans can prepare and stay safe

What you can do:

Officials urged Texans to avoid driving along flooded roadways, monitor local weather forecasts and prepare emergency supply kits as severe weather threats continue.

Residents in areas facing heightened wildfire danger were also advised to avoid outdoor activities that could create sparks or ignite dry vegetation.