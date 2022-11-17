Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift ticket sales for public after pre-sale fiasco

article

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour won’t go on sale to the public Friday as originally planned.

Ticketmaster announced on Twitter Thursday that "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled."

It’s unclear when tickets will be available for the public.

The decision comes after a major debacle with the tour’s pre-sale tickets on Tuesday. Fans who received a special code after registering had exclusive access to buy tickets Wednesday, but after battling online for hours and "standing" behind thousands of others in virtual queues, many Swifties left empty-handed.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans crash Ticketmaster site trying to buy ‘Eras Tour’ tickets

The ticket platform was so overwhelmed, it had to delay the presale release on the West Coast and also reschedule Capital One’s presale for cardholders.

In Tennessee, the state’s attorney general said his office will investigate after receiving numerous complaints about the process.

In a Tuesday tweet, Ticketmaster said the demand was "historically unprecedented."

READ MORE: Taylor Swift tickets: Your chances of getting them, according to these bookie odds

Fresh off one of the biggest album launches of her career, Swift announced earlier this month she was going on a new U.S. stadium tour starting next year, with international dates to follow.

Taylor Swift accepts an award onstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The 52-date Eras Tour kicks off March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, and wraps up with five shows in Los Angeles ending Aug. 9.

She’s expected to sell out every stadium she’s playing, which includes 20 cities across the U.S. All cities are hosting multiple shows, with a two-night kickoff in Arizona on March 17, 2023, and a five-night U.S. finale in Los Angeles in early August 2023. International dates are still to be announced.

RELATED: Spotify crowns Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' as most-streamed artist, most-streamed album

According to calculations by Bookies.com, a website for all things sports betting, fans have a 2% chance (that’s a 1-in-50 shot) of scoring general sale tickets at face value for The Eras Tour.

It's Swift's first tour since 2018.