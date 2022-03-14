Expand / Collapse search

Time change fatigue? National Napping Day 2022 aims to help you recuperate

By Daniel Miller
FOX TV Digital Team

History of daylight saving time

Daylight saving time, or DST, was formally introduced in the U.S. in 1918 during World War I.

The start of a new week can be tough for many. The weekend has ended and you are likely looking for a way to sneak in some extra rest — not to mention the start of daylight saving time

Well, you're in luck because Monday is National Napping Day.

National Napping Day was created to spread awareness of the positive health benefits of taking a nap, according to Sleep Advisor.org. It adds that napping between 20-30 minute intervals has been shown to improve an individual’s awareness and energy. 

The unofficial day of slumber was created by William Anthony and his wife Camille Anthony in 1999. The couple wanted to highlight the health benefits of getting enough sleep, which is why the day is observed the Monday after daylight saving time — when the country "springs" forward.

Americans, in general, are becoming more sleep-deprived and not just when the time changes, researchers at the National Sleep Foundation said.

"While naps do not necessarily make up for inadequate or poor quality nighttime sleep, a short nap of 20-30 minutes can help to improve mood, alertness and performance," the foundation said.

People Enjoy Rising Outdoor Temperatures During Pandemic

FILE - A man takes a nap in the sun while spending time on Boston Common, in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 2, 2020. (Photo by Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Researchers caution against taking naps for too long, as sleep inertia can leave the napper feeling groggy.

Napping too late in the day could also potentially interrupt your regular sleep pattern, making falling asleep during your normal bedtime challenging. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 