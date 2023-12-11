Holiday shopping: Hays County deputy gives tips to stay safe

Christmas is two weeks away, and people are out shopping for gifts. Unfortunately, this time of year also coincides with an increase in crime. The Hays County Sheriff's Office gave advice on how not to become a victim of theft.

"If one of us is on our phones, then the other will be up looking around," says holiday shopper Miah Hook.

Miah Hook and Rae High learned an important lesson nearly a year ago, when it comes to putting your valuables away while shopping.

"I definitely use the trunk because, of course, you can't see anything in the trunk and just make sure you lock your doors, because that actually happened to us. Somebody broke into our car and busted the windows," says Hook.

"This time of the year, unfortunately, people become victims, specifically in the shopping mall areas," said Hays County deputy Anthony Hipolito.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says property crime is a crime of opportunity and asks the public to follow safety protocols to avoid becoming a victim.

"What we encourage people to do is to do as much shopping as you possibly can and if you have to come back to your car, lock it up in the trunk, be aware of your surroundings. Lock your doors, that’s another big one, even though there may not be anything in plain sight. If your doors are unlocked and if they are able to get in, they are going to go through your car quickly, it doesn't take long to do that," says Deputy Hipolito.

"I usually try to keep my shopping in at least some bags that I can hold, it won't be heavy, so somebody doesn’t catch me going to my car, and like, oh, we see him putting them in his back seat or in his trunk or something like that and kind of stake out and try to I guess catch me slipping," says holiday shopper Rae High.

As for shoppers that are headed to the ATM to withdraw cash, the sheriff’s office says be aware of jugging, a crime where a thief stalks their victims and takes their cash.

"When you are going to the bank again it is no different from any place else, be aware, watch who is there and watch what they are doing, especially if you know you are going to withdraw a lot of money," says Deputy Hipolito.

"Always looking around, behind you, in front of you, on the side, making sure that nobody is watching you," says Hook.

Deputy Hipolito says when it comes to holiday safety it is a joint effort between law enforcement and the community.

"It is incumbent on everybody to do their part. Whether it's the mall increasing their security guard presence or if it's just patrol officer that are patrolling that area just to drive through a little bit more often, because we want to be that deterrence, we want to make somebody think twice before they commit a crime," says Deputy Hipolito.